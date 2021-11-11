Veterans at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak honored on Veterans Day

For those veterans who couldn’t make all the Veterans Day celebrations and were limited to a hospital bed, Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak made sure they were not forgotten.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – For veterans who couldn’t attend Veterans Day events and were limited to a hospital bed, Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak made sure they knew they hadn’t been forgotten.

Veterans Day is significant for the campus’ president, Nancy Susick. She is a veteran herself. Susick was an U.S. Navy Captain. She served 24 years and retired in 2012.

“When I prepared and got the uniform ready this morning, I had so much sense of pride. And it took me back to a time when I was on active duty and caring for some of the wounded sailors and soldiers,” Susick said.

She’s still caring for them. For the last 15 years, every Veterans Day, Susick personally makes sure patients who served our country know they’re appreciated.

“It’s very tearful at times,” Susick said.

She doesn’t do it alone. There’s a chaplain who recites a veteran’s blessing and one of the many volunteers that spent 30 hours crocheting each blanket joins them.

“It got me down in here (his heart) you know, it was touching,” said Regis Welsh, who is a World War II Navy Veteran.

“I almost can’t explain the feeling I got from it, it was wonderful,” said Norris Graham, a Vietnam Veteran.

“It shows you’re appreciated,” said William Beethem, Korean War Veteran. “A veteran is a veteran and should be honored accordingly.”

Beaumont Royal Oak honored 31 patients. There was also a ceremony to honor staff who are veterans.

