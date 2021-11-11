Life Remodeled hopes to transform former Cooley High School building into community hub

There are some very big plans for an historic Detroit High School building. It’s set to be transformed into something the entire community can use.

For years, Cooley High School has been a staple on Detroit’s west side. It recently closed its doors for good but there are plans to reopen the building. Many say those plans will bring hope to the community.

“We repurpose vacant school buildings into one stop hubs of opportunity for entire families to thrive,” CEO and founder of Life Remodeled Chris Lambert said.

Lambert said they have plans for the historic high school. Life Remodeled is a Detroit-based nonprofit organization that repurposes vacant school buildings.

It announced the plan to turn the historic building into one-stop hubs of opportunity for entire families.

“Our tenants provide youth programming, sustainable living wage job opportunities, opportunities for entrepreneur assistance, community resources for more than 17,500 Detroiters every single year,” Lambert said.

Lambert recently transformed the former Durfee Middle School on the city’s west side into a hub center.

“It gives them a place to come and get services, health services, mental health services, educational services, job training services, whatever you can think of -- in terms of service. It’s there in one place,” LaTasha Ellis said.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District still owns the building. Life Remodeled will have to present a bid to buy the building from the district. They will have to present a plan to the school board.