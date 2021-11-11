Michigan health officials hold town hall to answer parents’ questions about COVID vaccine and kids

Many parents have questions about the safety of the coronavirus vaccine. A panel worked to answer those questions on Wednesday.

Concerned parents received answers about Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children at a town hall on Wednesday.

Dr. Alexis Travis moderated the town hall. The event took place on Facebook.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine recently received emergency use authorization for children ages 5-11 and parents have questions about the vaccine. Doctors who specialize in pediatrics worked to answer those questions.

The doctors answered several key questions: What if kids already had COVID? What about possible allergic reactions? What do we know about long-term effects?

The doctors went in depth with their answers. They event was about an hour and a half. You can watch the entire town hall by clicking here.

Read: More Good Health headlines

Ad