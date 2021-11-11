Morning Briefing Nov. 11, 2021: Michigan AG Dana Nessel says she drank too much at football tailgate, UAW local treasurer accused of spending funds on personal expenses

FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is apologizing for drinking too much alcohol ahead of the big Michigan vs. Michigan State college football game last month. Nessel wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post that she drank too much on an empty stomach at an East Lansing tailgate before attending the game, which resulted in her feeling ill and leaving early.

If you’re a United Auto Workers union official, you get a card for the company account, or the union account. Federal officials say Timothy Edmunds used his card to spend about $2 million in UAW funds on personal expenses.

Most pandemic restrictions have been lifted in Michigan at this point, but that’s not stopping one group from trying to make sure they’re hard to come by in the future.

Michigan drivers will soon be able to select a two-year option for renewing vehicle registration under new legislation signed Wednesday.

For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. Yet as any American who has bought a carton of milk, a gallon of gas or a used car could tell you, inflation has settled in.

Michigan reported 6,283 new cases of COVID-19 and 163 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,141.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 163 deaths announced Wednesday, 88 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,172,800, including 22,684 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,166,517 cases and 22,521 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.