Live stream: Funeral service for former Michigan Congresswoman Barbara Rose-Collins

DETROIT – The funeral service for former Michigan Congresswoman Barbara Rose-Collins will be held Saturday morning in Detroit.

It is open to the public.

When: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: The service will take place at the Charles H. Wright Museum, located at 315 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Rose-Collins, 82, died early in the morning Nov. 4 after contracting COVID-19. She felt ill and was hospitalized before her death. Her family said she was vaccinated but did have underlying conditions.

Watch live here: