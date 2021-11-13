Inkster man charged after 2 people found shot to death in Hamtramck apartment, officials say

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – An Inkster man has been charged after two people were found shot to death in a Hamtramck apartment, according to officials.

Hamtramck police said they were called around 2:45 p.m. Oct. 28 to an apartment in the 3500 block of Caniff Street. They found two people had died from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

RayQuan Young, 24, of Inkster, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody, according to police. He was charged Saturday (Nov. 13) with two counts of homicide -- felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and four felony firearm violations.

Young is being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to return to 31st District Court on Nov. 23.