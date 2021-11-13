39º

MacDowell Preparatory Academy in Detroit closed through Wednesday due to COVID case

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROITMacDowell Preparatory Academy in Detroit will be closed through Wednesday (Nov. 17) after a staff member tested positive for COVID on Friday.

The school will be closed down for deep cleaning. School will resume on Thursday. A drive-thru homework packet pick up is set for Monday. Packets can be picked up from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. or from 11 to 12 p.m.

A Wayne Mobile Health unit will be at the school on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Free COVID testing will be available. All staff members will be required to have a negative COVID test before returning to school.

