‘My dream classroom’: Winner of Skillman Foundation float contest revealed

DETROIT – The Parade Company revealed the winner of the Skillman Foundation float contest.

The contest was open to 4th through 8th grade students in Detroit. The grand prize winner gets their drawing cturned into a float for America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Despite a parade with 1 million people on Woodward Avenue, the Parade Company calls this the best day of the year. Because it’s a child’s dream come true.

Jaiden Paynes-Hebron, 10, is a 5th grader at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Detroit. He entered this year’s skillman foundation float design contest. The challenge was to design “my dream classroom.”

