FERNDALE, Mich. – Police in Ferndale are investigating the possible kidnapping of a high school student at a gas station. The student is back home and safe.

The superintendent of Ferndale Public Schools said the female student was possibly abducted during school hours on Wednesday.

Police have two suspects in custody and said there is no threat to the community. Police are working with the FBI to investigate the incident.

