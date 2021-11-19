Ferndale police, FBI to give update on investigation into possible abduction of high school student

Authorities are expected to host a news conference Friday to provide details regarding an investigation into the alleged abduction of a Ferndale High School student, who is now home safe.

FERNDALE, Mich. – New details are expected Friday from authorities investigating the possible abduction of a Ferndale High School student who has since been safely recovered.

Ferndale police and the FBI are expected to hold a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on their investigation into the possible abduction. Few details regarding the incident have been shared so far, leaving community members concerned.

Update: Officials: Ferndale teen abducted at gunpoint, assaulted by couple

Police announced Thursday that the high school student was home safe after possibly being abducted at a gas station during school hours on Wednesday. Officials say the student may have been taken while pumping gas between classes. The incident did not occur at the high school.

Two individuals are in police custody as of Friday morning, though their identities and involvement have not yet been identified. Authorities said Thursday that there is no threat to the public.

Officials are expected to hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. on Friday to provide more details.

Police in Ferndale are investigating the possible kidnapping of a high school student at a gas station. The student is back home and safe.

