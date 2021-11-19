What will new transit center at former State Fairgrounds site look like? Detroit City Council to decide

The old State Fairgrounds has turned into an Amazon hub -- and part of that deal is a new transit center to replace what’s there. Which is not much.

DETROIT – The old State Fairgrounds has turned into an Amazon hub -- and part of that deal is a new transit center to replace what’s there. Which is not much.

The original plan had a $7 million price tag and demolished buildings on the site. It has passed council. The amended plan costs $18 million.

After a feasibility study determined the dairy barn could be used, it’s being turned into a partially enclosed terminal for DDOT and SMART.

It will have bathrooms, heated waiting area and other amenities.

“Our focus has always been something great for both the passengers and riders,” Detroit COO Hakim Berry said.

Detroit City Council opted to skip the vote this week, saying it has concerns about bus emissions.

“We’re trying to understand the issues and the questions about the emissions,” Berry said. “There were a lot of environmental studies done regarding the Amazon facility and we do not have an increase in buses.”

Ad

The DDOT drivers union supports the amended plan. If council opts to vote down the amended plan it reverts to the $7 million plan, which saves none of the old state fair structures. Council is expected to take up the issue next week.