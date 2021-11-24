Detroit City Council approves $18.6M for new transit center at former State Fairgrounds site

DETROIT – The Detroit City Council has approved $18.6 million for a new transit center at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds site.

The old State Fairgrounds has turned into an Amazon hub -- and part of that deal is a new transit center to replace what’s there. The original plan had a $7 million price tag and demolished buildings on the site. It has passed council. The amended plan costs $18 million.

After a feasibility study determined the dairy barn could be used, it’s being turned into a partially enclosed terminal for DDOT and SMART. It will have bathrooms, heated waiting area and other amenities.

View below: What will new transit center at former State Fairgrounds site look like? Detroit City Council to decide (Nov. 18, 2021)

