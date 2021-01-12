29ºF

Amazon continues to expand in Metro Detroit with new fulfillment, sort centers

2,000 jobs expected to be created in region

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

DETROITAmazon is building several fulfillment centers in southeastern Michigan.

In addition to the previously announced fulfillment center at the old State Fairgrounds in Detroit, Amazon is planning to build fulfillment centers in Hazel Park, Huron Township and Pontiac.

The online sales giant also plans to build a sort center in Plymouth.

This expansion is expected to create 2,000 jobs in Metro Detroit with 1,200 of those jobs at the Detroit center. Pay is expected to be no less than $15 per hour.

