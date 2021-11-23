34º

Driver kills man crossing Rochester Hills street in crosswalk, police say

73-year-old Rochester Hills man dies from injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A woman driving an SUV struck and killed a man who was crossing a Rochester Hills street in a crosswalk, police said.

The crash happened at 5:58 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 21) on eastbound Drexelgate Parkway near Livernois Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 77-year-old Rochester Hills woman was driving a 2018 Buick Encore south on Livernois Road and turned left onto eastbound Drexelgate Parkway, officials said.

While she was turning, the woman struck a 73-year-old Rochester Hills man who was walking in the crosswalk, according to authorities.

Paramedics rushed the man to Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, but he died from his injuries, officials said.

The woman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors.

Authorities continue to investigate.

