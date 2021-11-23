Morning Briefing Nov. 23, 2021: What kind of weather travelers should expect in Metro Detroit this Thanksgiving week

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Weather forecast: What travelers should expect this Thanksgiving week

Here’s the latest from the Local 4Casters:

Skies will stay clear Tuesday so we hold onto the cold past sunrise which means you may want to warm up the car briefly if you parked outside.

Wednesday is a day of increasing clouds as we wake up to temps in the mid 20s around Metro Detroit, so not as chilly as this morning. Highs will head into the upper 40s, and one computer model puts our highs closer to 50 degrees with warming winds picking up S 7-17 gusting to 25mph. High clouds will be advancing ahead of a cold front on the way for Thursday, but no rain around here on Hump Day.

Traveling around the state looks perfectly safe today and tomorrow with the only real problems nationally, out west.

Thanksgiving Day forecast

We will have rain on the way or moving through Thursday morning with temps near 40 degrees early on Thanksgiving. America’s Thanksgiving Parade should not be a washout as computer model data hasn’t completely aligned with rain all morning.

We should get a stretch of rain for a few hours and that may come after the Parade with high temps in the mid 40s as the afternoon winds pick up SW 15 gusting to 20-25mph.

Scattered showers are likely Thursday morning which will impact your travels here and there but it’s just rain and there will be fewer people on the roads. Parade goers will want the umbrella or light rain gear just in case.

Rain may switch to snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning without any accumulation.

A few flurries will stick around Black Friday morning with more cool air returning and a cool breeze keeping the mid 20s early Friday feeling more like the teens. Bundle up shoppers! Friday highs only hit the mid 30s under partly sunny skies and a few flakes.

The weekend looks mostly dry, although the European model throws a quick light snow shower across our area Sunday morning.

John O’Leary had a career in Detroit radio that spanned nearly 40 years.

From his start at WWWW, he landed at almost all of Detroit’s top stations.

“He was good enough to go from station to station, to CSX to W4. He built a reputation in this market as just a great lover of Detroit music and a Detroit personality,” former Detroit News TV and Radio columnist Jim McFarlin said.

O’Leary was one of the original air aces at WABX.

Chef Bobby Nahra knows his way around a kitchen, especially his own.

That is why he still can’t believe what happened inside his home.

“The floor was all full of glass,” Nahra said.

After doing some digging on my own, it seems this is a problem affecting different brands and models of ovens. Chef Bobby had recently purchased a Thermador oven, but it didn’t appear to be fully heating up and never hit the 500-degree mark.

“It did make a loud noise, like someone hit glass with a baseball bat,” said the St. Clair Shores resident.

After a service, he was able to get the oven fully heated. That’s when the oven door shattered, sending glass everywhere.

According to Michigan Auto Law’s recently published report, based on data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, the top 10 most dangerous stretches of I-696 are right here.

Michigan reported 17,008 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,669.3 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,259,261, including 23,315 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,242,253 cases and 23,232 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.