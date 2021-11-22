I-696 is dangerous, we know, but here are the most dangerous stretches

Interstate 696 in Metro Detroit has a reputation for some of the state of Michigan’s most intense and dangerous traffic.

Ask anyone who frequents I-696 and they’ll tell you it’s not for the faint of heart. So when we saw this “most dangerous stretches of I-696″ report from Michigan Auto Law, we weren’t surprised. No, the thought is perhaps the entire interstate, from I-94 to I-275, should be considered “dangerous.”

However, the truth is the latest data shows the most dangerous stretches of I-696 are to the west of I-75 in Royal Oak and Farmington Hills. The pandemic did create reduced traffic levels on I-696 in 2020, and therefore reduced the amount of crashes -- silver lining.

“Continuing an already existing downward trend, overall and injury-related I-696 accidents decreased in 2020 due to reduced traffic levels. Unfortunately, fatalities increased in 2020, after a decrease in 2018,” said Steven Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law. “Driving on interstates always poses a risk, but with so many drivers speeding, talking and texting on their phones, and driving while sleepy or under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the danger is getting worse.”

According to Michigan Auto Law’s recently published report, based on data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, the top 10 most dangerous stretches of I-696 are:

Eastbound I-696 between Bermuda Street/Mohawk Avenue and Campbell Road/Hilton Road, Royal Oak -- 286 total crashes, 120 injuries Westbound I-696 between Halsted Road and Drake Road, Farmington Hills -- 245 total crashes, 82 injuries Eastbound I-696 between Campbell Road/Hilton Road and eastbound I-696/I-75 ramp, Royal Oak -- 199 total crashes, 85 injuries Eastbound I-696 between South US-24/S M-10 ramp and M-10, Southfield -- 149 total crashes, 36 injuries Westbound I-696 between Drake Road and Farmington Road, Farmington Hills -- 146 total crashes, 45 injuries Eastbound I-696 between I-75 Chrysler/Stephenson ramp and I-696/N I-75 ramp, Royal Oak -- 125 total crashes, 53 injuries Eastbound I-696 and I 696/American ramp, Southfield -- 107 total crashes, 27 injuries Westbound I-696 between Orchard Lake/I-696 ramp and Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills -- 103 total crashes, 25 injuries Westbound I-696 between Orchard Lake/I-696 ramp and Farmington Road, Farmington Hills -- 95 total crashes, 15 injuries Eastbound I-696 between Drake Road and Farmington Road, Farmington Hills -- 94 total crashes, 25 injuries

Data source: Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit

Drive carefully!