Boy charged for hiding in bathroom stall, trying to sexually assault woman in Plymouth, police say

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been charged after he hid in a women’s bathroom stall, jumped out and tried to sexually assault a woman in Plymouth, officials said.

The attack happened around 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Downtown Comfort Station in the 730 block of Penniman Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the 15-year-old boy went into the bathroom at 6:34 p.m. and hid in a stall. When a 29-year-old woman went into the bathroom around 7 p.m. and exited another stall, the boy pushed her back inside, locked the door and tried to sexually assault her, officials said.

Ad

The woman fought him off and escaped, police said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged the boy with one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and one count of kidnapping.

He has been adult designated, which means the judge can sentence him as a juvenile or an adult, or fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the boy isn’t rehabilitated, according to officials.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 24) at the Juvenile Detention Center.