Plymouth police: 15-year-old boy will face charges after attempted sexual assault in downtown restroom

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect in an attempted sexual assault Saturday, Oct. 30, at a public restroom in downtown Plymouth, police said.

Police announced Thursday that the boy will face charges connected to the attack that happened about 7 p.m. Saturday inside the women’s bathroom at the Downtown Comfort Station on Penniman Avenue.

Police said the suspect went into the women’s restroom and waited about 20 minutes for a woman to enter. The survivor of the assault, a woman in her 20s, entered and went into the other unlocked stall. Police said he attempted to sexually assault the woman but she fought him off.

Video footage shows the suspect fleeing the scene of the assault.

The 15-year-old suspect is not from Plymouth, police said.