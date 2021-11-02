Woman fends off attempted sexual assault in public restroom in Plymouth, police say

Police in Plymouth are looking for a man wanted for an attempted sexaul assault in a Downtown Plymouth restroom.

The Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

The assault happened around 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 30) at the Downtown Comfort Station, police said. The suspect is believed to be around 15 years old. Police want to know who and where he is.

Police said the suspect went into the women’s restroom and waited about 20 minutes for a woman to enter. The survivor of the assault, a woman in her 20s, entered and went into the other unlocked stall.

Police said he attempted to sexually assault the woman but she fought him off. Video footage shows the suspect fleeing the scene of the assault.

The suspect is described as being between 5′7′' and 5′1′' and weighs between 120 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a black, long sleeve jacket or sweatshirt, dark jogging pants with black and white tennis shoes.

Police said the suspect may have bruises.

Anyone with information should contact Plymouth City Police at 734-453-8600.

