Highland Park man charged in deadly stabbing of longtime Detroit DJ John O’Leary

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A Highland Park man is charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of John O’Leary.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Sean William Lamoureux, 38, is charged with one count of open murder and one count of larceny in a building.

Prosecutors say Lamoureux lived with O’Leary in Highland Park. He is accused of using a sharp object to fatally attack O’Leary on Nov. 21 at the residence.

“On November 21, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Highland Park police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 150 block of Candler Street in Highland Park for a reported stabbing. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim in the rear of the residence deceased with multiple sharp force injuries,” reads a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office. “It is alleged that Defendant Lamoureux fatally attacked the victim multiple times with a sharp object causing his death.”

O’Leary, 67, had a career in Detroit radio that spanned nearly 40 years.

“He was good enough to go from station to station, to CSX to W4. He built a reputation in this market as just a great lover of Detroit music and a Detroit personality,” former Detroit News TV and Radio columnist Jim McFarlin said.

Lamoureux was arraigned on the charges in 30th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 7.