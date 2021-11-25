Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 62-year-old woman to come forward.

Sophie Wisniewski was last seen on Wednesday (Nov. 24) at 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Middlepoint Street in Detroit.

Police said she left her residence and failed to return home. She was last seen wearing a tan and brown coat, rose and white sweater, light colored pants and black shoes. Her caretaker told police that Wisniewski has several disabilities.

Sophie Wisniewski Details Age 62 Height 5′7′' Hair Short, gray hair Weight 150 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

