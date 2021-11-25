43º

Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old woman

Sophie Wisniewski last seen Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Sophie Wisniewski (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 62-year-old woman to come forward.

Sophie Wisniewski was last seen on Wednesday (Nov. 24) at 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Middlepoint Street in Detroit.

Police said she left her residence and failed to return home. She was last seen wearing a tan and brown coat, rose and white sweater, light colored pants and black shoes. Her caretaker told police that Wisniewski has several disabilities.

Sophie WisniewskiDetails
Age62
Height5′7′'
HairShort, gray hair
Weight150 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

