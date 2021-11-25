Detroit police want help finding missing 62-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with information about a missing 62-year-old woman to come forward.
Sophie Wisniewski was last seen on Wednesday (Nov. 24) at 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Middlepoint Street in Detroit.
Police said she left her residence and failed to return home. She was last seen wearing a tan and brown coat, rose and white sweater, light colored pants and black shoes. Her caretaker told police that Wisniewski has several disabilities.
|Sophie Wisniewski
|Details
|Age
|62
|Height
|5′7′'
|Hair
|Short, gray hair
|Weight
|150 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
