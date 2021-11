Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has a special gift for Santa Clause as he stops in the city during America's Thanksgiving Parade.

DETROIT – Santa Claus has returned to Detroit this Thanksgiving -- but instead of giving away gifts, he’s receiving a special one himself.

See what Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave to The Man With the Bag during his appearance at America’s Thanksgiving Parade in the video above.

See more coverage of the 2021 America’s Thanksgiving Parade here.