Emotional Gov. Whitmer on Oxford High School shooting: ‘This is an unimaginable tragedy’

OXFORD, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was clearly emotional when she attended a news briefing with law enforcement Tuesday evening to address the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

Police said three students were killed, eight other people were hurt and a sophomore was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon during a shooting at the high school in Oxford, Mich. Whitmer said she wanted to be there Tuesday evening to address the “unimaginable tragedy.”

“I appreciate the quick response of all of our first responders,” she said. “My heart goes out to the families. This is an unimaginable tragedy. I hope that we can all rise to the occasion and wrap our arms around the families, the affected children and school personnel and this community. It is an unimaginable tragedy and just ... I just wanted to be here because I think this is an important moment for us to support one another, to support this community and I want to thank our first responders again.”

Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately until further notice

The governor spoke after Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe provided an update on the situation around 5 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30). McCabe said starting at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received more than 100 calls to their dispatch about an active shooter at Oxford High School.

Deputies responded to the school, and within five minutes of the first 911 call, the suspected shooter was taken into custody, according to authorities.

