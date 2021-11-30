Oxford Community Schools closed for rest of week after 3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at high school

Common Ground has made a crisis helpline available 24/7 for those impacted. You can call: 1-800-231-1127.

OXFORD, Mich. – All Oxford Community Schools are closed for the rest of the week after three students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody within five minutes of officials receiving the first call to 911.

Police said the deputy assigned to the school and another deputy were responsible for making the arrest. Officials recovered a semi-automatic handgun from the suspect. Police said the shooter fired around 15-20 shots.

Authorities believe the 15-year-old acted alone and there are no other shooters or gunmen involved.

“Our school community is grieving a most horrific tragedy as an active shooter opened fire at Oxford High School at approximately 1 p.m. today (Nov. 30). We are devastated to share that three of our precious students have lost their lives. Seven students and one staff member have been injured and are being treated for their injuries. As we face the unimaginable, we are grateful for the swift action of our first responders. The suspect was apprehended by Oakland County Sherriff’s Department and is in custody. Our school community will need everyone’s most sincere support during this tragic time. All schools in the district, including OELC, will be closed for the remainder of the week. The District crisis team is currently gathering to implement our response plan to support everyone in need in our school community.More details will be sent as they become available. A 24/7 Resource and Crisis Helpline/Text/Chat is on hand now for anyone who would like to speak with professionally trained Helpline volunteers from Common Ground at 1-800-231-1127.” Oxford Community Schools

