Oxford Community Schools closed for rest of week after 3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at high school

Suspect in custody

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Oxford High School. (WDIV)

Common Ground has made a crisis helpline available 24/7 for those impacted. You can call: 1-800-231-1127.

OXFORD, Mich. – All Oxford Community Schools are closed for the rest of the week after three students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody within five minutes of officials receiving the first call to 911.

Police said the deputy assigned to the school and another deputy were responsible for making the arrest. Officials recovered a semi-automatic handgun from the suspect. Police said the shooter fired around 15-20 shots.

Authorities believe the 15-year-old acted alone and there are no other shooters or gunmen involved.

