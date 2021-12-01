Community vigils held after Oxford High School shooting leaves 3 dead, others injured

Vigils were held to honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Vigils were held to honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting after three people were killed and eight others were injured.

One of the vigils was held at Kensington Church in Lake Orion and the other was held at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford.

There were tears, hugging and disbelief inside the Kensington Church. Students, parents and friends met for a prayer service on Tuesday night. They gathered together to cope with what happened at Oxford High School.

Pastor Craig McGlassion said they will never forget the mass shooting.

“One of the things that really rocked me tonight, was looking at our high school boys, you know the stereotypes of our guys are tough guys and there wasn’t a guy in there that wasn’t very broken and very sobbing,” McGlassion said.

Many spoke about the moment they found out a 15-year-old opened fire at the school.

Ad

“I think it hit me like a ton of bricks, is just as I began to process the absolute brokenness in our world, just how broken it is. That we’re sitting here and all of a sudden, you’re like, ‘are you kidding me, is this real?’” Lead Pastor Jeremiah Roy said.

Roy said he didn’t believe it at first. When he started getting calls is when reality hit.

“I thought about those kids, full of fear, nervous and locked in their rooms, their families, and it’s just hard,” Roy said.

Many are now wondering, why.

“What happened in this kid’s life that would lead him to a place where he would do this? What kind of brokenness was in him, that this was a decision that he made today? But the thought of three families shutting their lights off tonight, without their kids at home?” McGlassion said

View: Complete coverage on the Oxford High School shooting

Ad