Free food offered to Oxford community by local restaurant: ‘This hits home’

Woodchips BBQ is offering free food to those affected by the deadly shooting in the Oxford community.

OXFORD, Mich. – The entire Oxford community can eat for free thanks to Woodchips BBQ’s generosity.

The offer is accessible to anyone who chooses to come into the restaurant at 40 N. Washington St. The show of generosity is the restaurant’s way of supporting all who are still grieving during these trying times after several Oxford High School students were murdered by a classmate.

The sign of magnanimity inspired Romeo native Larry Delcourt to come into town to show support. He was holding a sign that reads “Oxford, we support you.”

“My wife is a school teacher, too, in Romeo, so this hits home,” said Delcourt. “I figured if I could lend support in any way because basically small towns have to stick together. Not only small towns but humanity.”

The establishment is just down the street from the high school where the tragedy happened, which is why they felt to need to get involved expeditiously. The community is starting to come together with signs of solidarity spread across town. There are blue and yellow ribbons -- the school colors -- tied across light poles and supports alongside the hashtag #OxfordStrong.

Ad

For those who also want to join in this moment of healing, Woodchips is accepting donations. Visit the restaurant website here.

For more Oxford High School shooting coverage, go here: Oxford High School Shooting