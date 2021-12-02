Girl arrested, awaiting charges after threat directed at Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A girl has been arrested and is awaiting charges after making a threat directed at Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, police said.

Officials said on Wednesday and Thursday, they responded to two separate threats to “shoot up” Heritage Junior High School and Stevenson High School.

Police continue to investigate the Heritage Junior High School threat, but they made an arrest in Thursday’s Stevenson High School incident.

Sterling Heights officers said they determined a juvenile female is responsible. She has been arrested and is awaiting charges, according to authorities.

“We have confirmed that both threats in these incidents were deemed not creditable,” police said in a release. “As we have in the past and as we move forward, every incident involving threats in our schools will be taken seriously, and investigated using every bit of resources available at the police department.”

Ad

Sterling Heights police are working with the Macomb County Prosecutors Office to handle these cases. They said anyone who makes these types of threats toward schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.