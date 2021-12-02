Holly Area Schools closed rest of week after ‘not credible’ shooting threat reported

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to the overwhelming outpouring of concern from our students, staff and families, we have made the difficult decision to close schools tomorrow, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3.

At the end of the school day today, district administration received multiple reports of a potential shooting threat against Holly Area Schools that had been posted on social media. In response, Holly Area Schools began a joint investigation with the Holly Police Department.

The police department has interviewed a number of students who have shared these posts. The investigation has produced no source for the original threat, but instead several second and third-hand reports from individuals sharing what they heard others say.

At this point our police department has deemed the threat not credible due to a lack of evidence. But given the extraordinary circumstances, we would like to take the next two days to ask our community to please share any information regarding any threats with school administration or the Holly Police Department at 248-858-4911.

We respectfully ask our students and community to stop sharing the threats on social media platforms. Doing this actually causes duplicative reports that tie up scarce resources and distract from the investigation. Please provide any information or tips directly to the contacts above.

Making threats is a crime. Please speak with your children and reassure them that law enforcement and school leaders will investigate every threat and take whatever action is warranted to protect our community. Holly officers will be present and visible in our schools going forward to provide additional security, support and assurance to students, parents and staff.”

Superintendent Scott Roper and Village of Holly Chief of Police Jerry Narsh