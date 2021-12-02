42º

Holly Area Schools closed rest of week after ‘not credible’ shooting threat reported

Police deemed threat not credible due to lack of evidence

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

HOLLY, Mich. – Holly Area Schools are closed for the rest of the week (Dec. 2 through Dec. 3) after school officials received an outpouring of concern for the safety of students.

The concern comes after four students were killed and 7 other people were injured Tuesday at a shooting at Oxford High School.

Holly school officials said the district received multiple reports of a potential shooting threat against Holly Area Schools that had been posted on social media. Holly police investigated and deemed the credit “not credible due to lack of evidence.”

Police interviewed students who shared the social media post. Police said they have not found a source for the original threat. Anyone with information should contact Holly police at 248-858-4911.

Read: Complete coverage on the Oxford High School shooting

