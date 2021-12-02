Plymouth-Canton high schools switch to virtual learning for Friday (Dec. 3)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Plymouth-Canton high schools are switching to virtual learning for Friday, Dec. 3, after students were dismissed early Thursday.

“Due to the unique configuration of our PCEP campus, and the disruption that was caused to our learning environment today, we feel it is wise to provide instruction virtually tomorrow for our PCEP students (Canton HS, Plymouth HS, Salem HS) only,” officials with Plymouth-Canton Community Schools said in a statement.

High school students were dismissed early Thursday and will learn virtually Friday before returning to in-person classes next week.

All PCCS preschools, elementary schools, middle schools, Starkweather Alternative High School and post-secondary programs will continue in-person on Friday, as scheduled, school officials said. PCCS Virtual Academy students will continue with their normal schedules.

Ad

“We continue to work with local law enforcement officials and are investigating every rumor,” didstrict officials said. “To date, there have been no direct threats of violence to any of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools. As we strive to keep our school community safe, our local law enforcement partners will provide additional police and security presence at all PCCS schools as long as it is necessary.”

Officials said the decision to teach high school students virtually on Friday will give staff members a chance to reset heading into Monday (Dec. 6).

A more detailed breakdown of Friday’s schedule will be given to PCEP families sometime Friday, according to the district.

“Please remind your students about the importance of sharing information with a trusted adult, school employee, or law enforcement official instead of circulating it among other students on social media,” the release says. “We encourage adults and students to use the State of Michigan’s OK2SAY Tip Line. The OK2SAY number is 1-855-565-2729, you can text to 652729, or you can send an email to ok2say@mi.gov.”