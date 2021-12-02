Rochester Community Schools closed Thursday ‘out of an abundance of caution’

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Rochester Community Schools will be closed Thursday (Dec. 2) out of an abundance of caution.
“Nothing is more important than the well-being of our school community, and we are committed to doing all we can to keep students and staff safe,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Shaner said.
The decision to close was made after rumors started circulating about other schools being at risk for shootings. No threats have been deemed credible at this time.
The decision comes after four students were killed, six students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, officials said.
The four students who were killed have been identified as 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.
