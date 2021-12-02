Rochester Community Schools closed Thursday ‘out of an abundance of caution’

“Out of an abundance of caution, Rochester Community Schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

There will be no school for all in-person and RCS Virtual Campus students in Transitional Kindergarten (TK) through grade 12, Early On, Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE), and the Adult Transition Program and Services (ATPS). All evening activities and enrichment programs will also be canceled. The RCS Caring Steps Children’s Center will remain open.

Nothing is more important than the well-being of our school community, and we are committed to doing all we can to keep students and staff safe.

There have been rumors circulating on social media indicating that other high schools may be at risk of experiencing a tragedy similar to the one that occurred recently at Oxford High School. At Rochester Community Schools, we take all threats very seriously. All rumors continue to be thoroughly investigated by our local law enforcement. Although there appear to be no credible threats at this time, we are pausing in-person and virtual learning for the day out of an abundance of caution.

We appreciate families encouraging their students to continue talking with a trusted adult if they see or hear something that doesn’t seem right. Families can contact a school administrator or use the Talk to RCS feature on the RCS website. Information can also be reported anonymously using OK2Say at (855) 565-2729.

We understand that tragedies can have a significant impact on students, staff, and families. Resources and a list of frequently asked questions are available on the district website to help with your discussions.

Thank you for your support as we work to safeguard and protect our school community.”

Superintendent Dr. Robert Shaner