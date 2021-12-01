Oxford High School shooting: Everything we learned during 3 police briefings yesterday

Students, parents, teachers and community members gather for a vigil at the Lake Point Community Church following a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan.

OXFORD, Mich. – Three students were killed, seven students were injured and one teacher was injured Tuesday when a 15-year-old sophomore fired several shots from a handgun at Oxford High School.

Victims

Three students -- one boy and two girls -- were killed in the shooting. An additional eight people -- seven students and one teacher -- were injured.

Hana St. Juliana, 14, died from her injuries.

Tate Myre, 16, died from his injuries in a patrol car on the way to a nearby hospital.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, died from her injuries.

14-year-old Hana St. Juliana was among the victims of a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. (WDIV)

16-year-old Tate Myre was killed in a Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021 (Family)

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, was one of the victims shot and killed at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, according to her family. (Madisyn Baldwin's family)

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her chest and neck. She is on a ventilator after surgery.

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her chest.

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head.

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his jaw and head.

A 17-year-old girl is stable with a gunshot wound to her neck.

A 15-year-old boy is stable with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

A 17-year-old boy is stable with a gunshot wound to his hip.

A 47-year-old suffered a graze gunshot wound to the left shoulder and has been discharged from the hospital.

Oxford High School shooting: What we're learning about the victims

Multiple students sustained non-life-threatening injuries while rushing out of the school building. Most of them were treated and released at a staging area.

Police held three briefings to share what they had learned throughout the day -- one each at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ad

Here’s everything we learned from those three briefings.

3 p.m. update

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe spoke alongside Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne, John Lyman of the Rochester Hills Fire Department and FBI special agent in charge Tim Waters.

Emergency vehicles on the scene of a Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School. (WDIV)

Police started to receive calls about a shooting at Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30).

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received more than 100 9-1-1 calls.

Three students were killed in the shooting.

At this point, police had confirmed that six other people, including one teacher, had been injured in the shooting.

Deputies took the shooting suspect into custody within five minutes of the first 9-1-1 call.

The shooting suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore student at the high school.

Police believed at this time that 15-20 shots had been fired. They later said at least 12 shots had been fired.

The student used a semi-automatic handgun.

The deputy assigned to the high school is one of the deputies who took the 15-year-old into custody.

The suspected shooter had invoked his right to silence and asked for an attorney.

Police believe the 15-year-old acted alone.

The nearby Meijer store closed to help authorities reunite students with their parents.

There was an orderly evacuation, and the school did everything right in following protocol.

Police brought 100 different detectives and support personnel to the scene.

The Rochester Hills Fire Department was dispatched along with the police department -- about 25 agencies responded with close to 60 ambulances, as well as multiple helicopters.

The FBI responded to provide support to local police departments.

You can watch the full 3 p.m. update below.

5 p.m. update

McCabe returned two hours later with several authorities and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Here’s the new information he provided:

The shooting suspect had the semi-automatic handgun on him at the time of the arrest, and he gave it up without shooting at officers.

Police learned that the three students who were killed were a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

The number of people injured in the shooting was increased to eight. Seven of those victims are students and one is a teacher.

Six of the injured victims were listed as stable, and the other two were in surgery at the time.

The suspected shooter has been identified as a resident of Oxford.

Whitmer thanked first responders for their handling of this tragedy and offered thoughts and prayers for everyone involved.

Police were in the process of executing a search warrant at the shooting suspect’s house.

The shooting suspect was not cooperating with police.

The parents of the shooting suspect didn’t want their son to talk to police, and they hired an attorney.

The shooting happened in the school -- most of the shooting was in the south end of the school.

Police completed three sweeps of the high school to make sure there were no other victims inside.

The parents and relatives of all 11 shooting victims had been notified.

Authorities had learned where the student got the semi-automatic handgun, but they weren’t ready to share that information at the time.

The suspected shooter was being held at the Oakland County Children’s Village in Pontiac.

The school district has many cameras, so there are multiple cameras for detectives to go through.

You can watch the full 5 p.m. update below.

10 p.m. update

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard held Tuesday’s third and final briefing at the sheriff’s headquarters in Pontiac.

Ad

The deputies who made the arrest said the suspect had a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol.

The pistol was loaded at the time and still had seven rounds of ammunition.

Bouchard said the gun was purchased on Nov. 26 by the suspected shooter’s father

The gun had 15-round magazines. Police found two of them, but three were allegedly purchased, Bouchard said.

“More than likely that third magazine will be found (at the crime scene),” Bouchard said.

Since the gun was purchased, the student had been shooting with it and had posted pictures of a target and the weapon, Bouchard said.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspected shooter came out of a bathroom with the handgun.

At the time the gun was taken from the student, he was walking down a school hallway.

“That, I believe, interrupted what potentially could have been seven more victims,” Bouchard said.

“As they were coming down the hall, they saw him and he put his hands up and they took a gun and took him into custody,” Bouchard said.

At least 12 rounds were fired, based on preliminary investigation and casings found on the ground.

Bouchard said the suspected shooter was not injured.

Bouchard said an officer saw 16-year-old Tate Myre had a very serious gunshot wound and there was no time to wait, so he put the teenager in a police car and tried to rush him to a nearby hospital, but Tate died on the way to the hospital.

Police were told that the suspected shooter tried to get into classrooms by pretending to be law enforcement, but they are still doing interviews to determine if that is the case.

He’s currently being held at Children’s Village on homicide and attempted homicide, with approval of the on-duty probate court referee.

What are the chances the 15-year-old’s parents will face any charges? “That will all be up to the prosecutor,” Bouchard said. “Ultimately, we’re going to present everything, how it played out.”

Police have not identified the suspected shooter at this point because he’s a juvenile and has not been charged as an adult.

The suspected shooter’s parents hired an attorney, so as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, no conversation was going on, and there was no cooperation.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office hadn’t heard of any type of threats at the school prior to the shooting.

The Oxford Community Schools district was proactive and had done training for emergency situations.

Police vehicles were dispatched to the high school at 12:52 p.m. Within 2-3 minutes of their arrival, they had a suspect in custody.

FBI and MSP Bomb Squad members responded to the scene and checked a package that a K-9 unit had alerted them to. Police believe the 15-year-old had the weapons in that backpack previously, but there was nothing else dangerous inside.

A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s home. Police seized his phone and have a search warrant for evidence related the the case, so they can search the phone, Bouchard said.

Four of the injured victims were taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital. Two of those victims are stable, one was discharged and one is in critical condition, Dr. Tressa Gardner said.

Two of the injured victims were taken to McLaren Lapeer Hospital -- the teacher who was discharged after a shoulder graze injury and a 14-year-old who has been transferred to an intensive-care unit, according to Gardner.

You can watch the full 10 p.m. update below.