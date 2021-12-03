How to talk to your children about the Oxford High School shooting, other threats

It’s a question being asked by many parents: What are we supposed to tell our kids about the tragedy in Oxford?

OXFORD, Mich. – It’s a question being asked by many parents: What are we supposed to tell our kids about the Oxford High School shooting?

“My kids asked for me to come pick them up. They’re nervous,” parent Amanda Scostek said.

School safety is on the minds of parents across Michigan after four students were killed and seven people were injured at Oxford High School.

“There’s no way that a child or an adult could go through an experience like a child shooting, seeing this happening in school and not be completely emotionally out of control,” clinical psychologist Dr. Donna Rockwell said.

Rockwell said being emotionally out of control is normal, but as adults you have to remain calm.

“We need to stay calm so that our children can stay calm. We need to be level headed so they don’t have unbelievable amounts of anxiety,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell said the shooting impacted everyone, but many are now wondering what to tell their kids.

“What children need to hear is that they are safe. That there are grownups in charge who are doing what needs to be done to make sure that they are not in danger,” Rockwell said.

