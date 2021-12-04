‘They are not hiding from anyone’: Attorney says parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter will face involuntary manslaughter charges

U.S. Marshals are searching for the parents who are charged in connection with the deadly attack on Oxford High School that their 15-year-old son is accused of committing.

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after police say their son, Ethan Crumbley killed four students Tuesday (Nov. 30) at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Ethan Crumbley was arraigned on Wednesday on charges that include murder and terrorism. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail after his bond was denied. His parents were charged on Friday and were set to be arraigned Friday but police were unable to locate them. A “be on the lookout” alert was sent out at 3 p.m. Friday, and their lawyer released a statement shortly after saying the couple would turn themselves in.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Marshals announced that they were joining the search for James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search.

Sources tell Local 4 the couple withdrew $4,000 from an ATM.

Attorney Shannon Smith represents James and Jennifer Crumbley.

“They are making their way back here. They will be arraigned. They will be turned in,” Smith said. “They are not hiding. They are not running from anywhere. They’re not out on the lamb. They are turning themselves in.”

Smith said her office contacted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office to discuss possible charges -- and she said she didn’t find out about those charges until the public was notified.

“Instead of letting us know what was going on and calling us back like they said they would first thing this morning, they went ahead and did the press release, everything else,” Smith said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and McDonald talked about the charges on Friday.

“If they’re tuned in at all, they should do what they were originally supposed to do with their attorney and that was to make themselves available for arrest,” Bouchard said.

McDonald said they purposefully don’t reveal information about what they’re doing and when they’re doing it to a defense attorney on this kind of crime.

“I was in trial all day and so when I got a call from the Fugitive Apprehension Team I said, ‘I’m texting them’ and ‘I haven’t heard from them yet.’ I had just started texting them. I was in trial all morning. That had nothing to do with them being allusive or evasive. It’s just the way life went. They are going to be turned in. They are going to be arraigned. They are going to face their charges. They are not hiding from anyone,” Shannon said.

