Parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter in custody after manhunt on Detroit’s east side, sources say

DETROIT – Parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter are in custody and expected to face charges in connection with the attack their son is accused of committing, according to sources.

Police located the vehicle belonging to the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter late Friday night and a search was underway in Detroit, according to sources. The vehicle is a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV with the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203.

They were taken into custody early Saturday morning after a search on Detroit’s east side.

Read: Sources: Detroit police locate vehicle belonging to accused Oxford High School shooter’s parents, search underway

James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley each have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of killing four students and injuring six others and a teacher on Nov. 30 at an Oxford, Michigan high school.

Ad

Ethan Crumbley was arraigned on Wednesday on a list of charges that include several counts of murder and terrorism. He was denied bond and is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents were expected to be arraigned on Friday evening, but police were unable to locate them. A “be on the lookout” alert was sent to law enforcement around 3 p.m. Friday. About an hour after, the couple’s attorneys released a statement saying their clients had left town but were going to return.

Late Friday night U.S. Marshals announced rewards of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the parents. The search was intensified, despite the attorney for the couple insisting that they would turn themselves in.

Ad

There are now rewards of up to $10 for tips leading to the arrest of James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.. (US Marshals)

Read: ‘They are not hiding from anyone’: Attorney says parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter will face involuntary manslaughter charges

“On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges. The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports.”

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Marshals announced that they were joining the search for James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search.

Ad

“The US Marshals have adopted the case of the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley,” a Tweet reads. “The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search.”

Ethan Crumbley is expected back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 13 and on Dec. 20 for a preliminary examination.