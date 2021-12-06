Driver killed in 5-car chain reaction crash while driving wrong way on M-59 in Sterling Heights

Lines pained on the center of a road.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A driver was killed overnight in a five-car chain reaction crash while driving in the wrong direction on M-59 in Sterling Heights, police say.

The crash happened at 10:05 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 5) on M-59, west of Mound Road, according to authorities.

Officials said A 50-year-old Hamtramck resident was driving a silver Acura east in the westbound lanes of M-59 and crashed head-on with a black Chevrolet Colorado.

The Acura and Colorado were both struck again in a chain reaction that involved three other cars, authorities said.

The driver of the Acura was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. A 24-year-old Holly resident from one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officials said the other drivers remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 586-446-2920.

Westbound M-59 was closed from Van Dyke Avenue to Dequindre Road for about five hours to clear debris before reopening.