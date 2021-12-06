Juvenile arrested after threat postpones Tecumseh winter formal dance, officials say

TECUMSEH, Mich. – A juvenile has been arrested after making a threat that led to the Tecumseh High School winter formal dance being postponed, officials said.

Michigan State Police and Tecumseh police received a tip around noon Saturday (Dec. 4) about a threat directed at the winter formal dance, according to authorities.

After a joint investigation with Tecumseh Public Schools, authorities identified the person suspected of making the threat and took them into custody, police said.

Officials decided to postpone the dance due to the nature and timing of the threat.

“The safety of our students, staff and community is always our top priority, and while this was a difficult decision to make, it was made with that in mind,” officials said in a release.

Charges are pending, but police aren’t releasing any additional information about the case at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

“We want to reassure the students and community that this situation is being taken very seriously and was very specific to the Winter Formal,” the release says. “TPD/TPS have no information indicating any danger to students, staff, or the schools currently. Leadership at Tecumseh Public Schools and the Tecumseh Police Department will continue to keep our students safe, working together to investigate any potential future threats. While we know this event was incredibly upsetting and the rescheduling of the dance was inconvenient, we are truly grateful for the support of this community and believe this was the safest decision for all concerned.

“If you know any additional information about this event, or if you are aware of any other potential threat, please contact TPS Administration and/or Tecumseh Police immediately. You can also report this information anonymously through OK2SAY.”