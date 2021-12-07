15-year-old Monroe student arrested for threatening shooting at 2 high schools to get day off

MONROE, Mich. – A 15-year-old Monroe Public Schools student has been arrested for posting threats directed at two high schools in an attempt to have classes cancelled, police said.

The resource officer at Monroe High School learned of the threat round 3 p.m. Monday (Dec. 6), according to authorities.

Officials said the threat first appeared on Snapchat and was later shared on other social media platforms. It indicated that there would be a school shooting Tuesday and included both Monroe High School and Orchard Center High School, deputies said.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe police officers investigated the threat and identified a 15-year-old student as the person responsible, they said.

Ad

The parents of the student cooperated with the investigation, and the teenager was taken into custody, police said.

Investigators believe the motive of the threat was to have school cancelled.

The teenager is being held at the Monroe County Youth Center, and the case has been turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Monroe County deputies at 734-240-7538 or 734-240-7530.