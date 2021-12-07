Pickup truck driver in critical condition after collision with snowplow in Macomb Township

The scene of a Dec. 7, 2021, crash involving a pickup truck and a snowplow in Macomb Township.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A pickup truck driver is in critical condition after colliding with a snowplow in Macomb Township, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7) at 21 Mile Road and North Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said an 81-year-old Macomb Township man was driving a silver Chevrolet S10 pickup truck south on North Avenue and tried to turn left onto 21 Mile Road.

The truck collided with a Macomb County Department of Roads snowplow, which was heading north on North Avenue, according to officials.

Macomb County deputies said the 81-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The driver of the snowplow was not injured, they said.

Police are interviewing multiple witnesses and trying to obtain video of the crash.

Westbound 21 Mile Road was shut down from Fairchild Road to North Avenue, and northbound North Avenue was shut down between Hall and 21 Mile roads for investigation.