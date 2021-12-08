Lockdown lifted at 4 schools in Chippewa Valley Schools district

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A lockdown at four schools within the Chippewa Valley Schools district has been lifted after a Snapchat threat was investigated, officials said.

Dakota High School was first placed on a temporary external lockdown after someone who wasn’t in the building made a threat on Snapchat, according to the district.

Dakota High School, Ojibwa Elementary School, Cheyenne Elementary School and Seneca Middle School were all placed on a temporary external lockdown, according to authorities. That lockdown was lifted around 11:35 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to investigate the situation further,” a letter to parents and guardians reads. “As a precaution, no students will be allowed to enter or exit the building during this time. If there are any schedule changes we will communicate them with you.”

Ad

Everyone is considered safe, and the school day will continue, authorities said.