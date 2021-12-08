Brighton school board debates mandatory masks in schools as COVID surges across Michigan

The school board of Brighton Area Schools entertained a mask mandate to be implemented by the superintendent when there is a higher risk of transmission of COVID.

BRIGHTON, Mich. – The school board of Brighton Area Schools entertained a mask mandate to be implemented by the superintendent when there is a higher risk of transmission of COVID.

Currently the district has an optional mask policy. There have been some contentious moments at previous Brighton school board meetings over quarantining students and also the mask issue -- which came up for a vote once and failed. The vote was back on the docket and parents, students and teachers came out to be heard.

While there were no explicit threats to the board, there were some minor disturbances among those in attendance. As for the issue at hand, a few students joined the majority there to ask for a “no” vote on mandating masks.

Many in favor of masks cited current health statistics.

A decision has yet to have been made

Watch the video above for the full report.

