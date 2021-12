DETROIT – Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child.

Police said the child is safe but the suspect is still at large.

Shawn Shorts is accused of kidnapping the child around 7 p.m. in the 9100 block of Minock Street.

Police said Shorts assaulted his girlfriend and then took the child in a gold Ford Explorer with the plate No. EFY9208.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately.

