Macomb County man charged with assaulting officers with dangerous weapon during Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

ROMEO, Mich. – Another Michigan man has been arrested after officials said he took part in the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Timothy Levon Boughner, 41, of Romeo, is facing nine different charges including assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon.

Federal prosecutors showed the court video and pictures of a man they say is Boughner pepper-spraying U.S. Capitol police. In addition, they said Boughner posted about his experience on social media and shared a video.

Prosecutors shared multiple social media posts. One included the words, “f-d those cops up.”

Another said, “tear gassed pepper sprayed guy got next to me hit the rubber bullet. I grabbed a can from them and started spraying. I got it on video lol”

Another post said, “I have to share. My life has not been the same since this day. I got pull threw (sic) something amazing I still don’t know how I ended up on the capital steps having a pepper spray fight with the capital police.”

The FBI had multiple pictures of a man they say is Boughner at the riot, including pictures of tattoos that match the tattoos he has.

Boughner is being held without bond.

