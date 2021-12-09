31º

Local News

Mount Clemens man charged after leaving judge 2-minute-long threatening voicemail, officials say

Suspect referred to community mental health for an assessment

Tags: Mount Clemens, Macomb County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Local Crime, Mount Clemens Crime, Threats, Robert Scruggs, Court, Court Cases, Charges
Illustration (Graham Media Group)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Mount Clemens man is facing charges after police said he left a threatening voicemail for a circuit court judge, officials said.

Robert Scruggs, 44, was arraigned via Zoom on Wednesday. He has been charged with one count of misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Scruggs is accused of calling Judge Richard Caretti in August and leaving a two-minute voicemail that included death threats.

Scruggs was given a $10,000 personal bond, referred to community mental health for an assessment and placed on house arrested and ordered to wear a tether.

If convicted, he could face up to six months in jail. He is expected in court again on Dec. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.