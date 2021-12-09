Oxford High School shooting: Updates on hospitalized victim, investigation into hunt for Crumbleys

OXFORD, Mich. – Police provided two updates Thursday connected to the Oxford High School shooting: One on the last remaining hospitalized victim and another on the investigation into whether anyone helped the parents of the suspected shooter avoid arrest.

17-year-old girl removed from ICU

Only one of the seven people injured in the shooting remains hospitalized: a 17-year-old girl at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

On Thursday, police said the girl has been removed from the intensive-care unit and into a standard room. She will remain there for the next 4-6 weeks to rehab from her injuries, according to authorities.

Investigation into arrest of Crumbleys

Police continue to investigate whether James and Jennifer Crumbley had help avoiding arrest.

Earlier this week, Oakland County deputies revealed they were investigating Andrzej Sikora to determine if he tried to intentionally help the couple hide in a warehouse on Detroit’s east side.

“My detectives are currently executing a search warrant, seizing digital items, phones, computers, tablets, etc,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

“We voluntarily complied,” said Clarence Dass, Sikora’s attorney. “We knew there was going to be nothing there. We went to the home. It took 10 minutes. They searched his phones. They took a couple of phones and they left.”

Sikora was questioned for hours before the search. Dass said her client has been cooperative and insists he had no idea the couple was being charged until after their arrest.

On Thursday, police confirmed they have seized two cellphones, two tablets and one computer. The devices will be forensically examined, which could take up to 10 days, they said.

Authorities confirmed that Sikora has cooperated with the investigation. They will provide an update when one is available.