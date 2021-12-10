3 more students charged for threats directed at Detroit high schools

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Three more students have been charged in connection with threats directed at high schools in Detroit.

A 12-year-old boy from Flagship Charter Academy in Detroit has been charged in connection with a Thursday (Dec. 9) threat made against Mumford High School, also in Detroit.

The boy has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 6.

A 14-year-old boy from Central High School in Detroit has been charged in connection with a Wednesday threat directed toward his school, officials said.

He is charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 19.

A 16-year-old Michigan Collegiate High School in Warren has been charged in connection with a threat made against Denby High School in Detroit.

The boy has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 22.

Preliminary hearings for all three students are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Juvenile Detention Center.