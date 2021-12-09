3 more students charged for school threats in Detroit, Taylor, New Boston, prosecutor says

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Three students from Detroit, Taylor and New Boston have become the latest to be charged in connection with threats directed at schools, prosecutors said.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Monday (Dec. 6) threat directed at the Detroit Innovation Academy, officials said. He is charged with intentional threat to commit violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Wednesday threat directed at Taylor Exemplar Academy, officials said. He is charged with intentional threat to commit violence against a school, school employees or students.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a Wednesday threat directed at Huron High School in New Boston, according to authorities. He is charged with intentional threat to commit violence against a school, school employees or students.

Preliminary hearings for all three students are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Juvenile Detention Center.