Officials update school threat cases for 11 students (ages 9-17) around Metro Detroit

Officials have provided updates on 11 students from Detroit, Wyandotte, Harper Woods and Waterford Township who were either charged or taken into custody for school threats.

Detroit

15-year-old boy

A student from Central High School in Detroit has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device in connection with a Monday (Dec. 6) threat.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 13.

17-year-old girl

A student from East English Village Preparatory Academy in Detroit has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device in connection with a Saturday (Dec. 4) threat.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. Her next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 15.

16-year-old boy

A student from Martin Luther King High School in Detroit has been charged with false report of a threat of terrorism and malicious use of a telecommunications device for a Monday threat.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Harper Woods

13-year-old girl

A student from Harper Woods High School has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school and malicious use of a telecommunications device for a Dec. 6 threat.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

16-year-old girl

A student from Harper Woods High School has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school and malicious use of a telecommunications device for a Dec. 6 threat.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Wyandotte

A 14-year-old boy from Wilson Middle School in Wyandotte is charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device in connection with a Sunday (Dec. 5) threat.

Bond was set at $5,000, or 10%. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 15.

Waterford Township

Eighth-grade student

An eighth-grader at Pierce Middle School in Waterford Township told another student that he had brought a gun to school, officials said. At one point, he made a threatening gesture with his hand that mimicked a shooting gun, according to authorities.

The boy was taken into custody and lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village. A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9).

Eighth-grade student

An eighth-grader at Oakland Scholars Charter School made statements about his plan, “If I was a school shooter,” administrators said. The comments included the type of gun he would use and the time and location of the hypothetical attack, police said.

The student made specific gestures mimicking a shooting gun, officials said.

He was taken into custody and lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village. A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 9).

Two 9-year-old students

Two 9-year-old students at Riverside Elementary School were in possession of “naughty/nice lists,” which contained several names, along with the words “alive” and “dead” on each side of the lists, according to authorities.

Both students were taken to police headquarters before being turned over to their parents, officials said.

Juvenile petitions will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review and consideration of charges.

Eighth-grade student charged

A hearing was held Wednesday afternoon for a Mason Middle School student accused of making a threat directed at the school, officials said.

The eighth-grade student appeared in front of an Oakland County juvenile referee and was charged with knowingly making a false threat of terrorism -- a 20-year felony. He is the second student from Mason Middle School to receive that charge in the last week.

He will be held at Oakland County Children’s Village until his next hearing, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21.

More from authorities

“It has been said by our department, as well as other law enforcement officials across the country, and we will say it once again: We take all threats seriously,” Waterford Township police Chief Scott Underwood said. “Students who think this a way to be funny, or gain some kind of recognition from their classmates, are making a very big mistake. It is imperative that parents have a serious conversation with their children. They must be made aware that these types of behaviors will not be tolerated, that such behavior can be criminal, and that there will most certainly be severe consequences.”

Wayne County officials said since their cases involve juveniles, if the students are convicted, the judge will fashion a sentence that considers the crime committed with the intention to rehabilitate the offenders.

“We have charged 18 youth in the last few days with crimes relating to school threats,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “Much has been written about these types of cases lately, yet still, these serious events continue to happen.”