Canton Township man missing after taking short walk, contacting family members for ride

Srihari Prasad missing since Saturday morning

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Srihari Prasad (Canton Police Department)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A missing Canton Township man has not been heard from since he contacted family members for a ride after taking a short morning walk, police said.

Srihari Prasad, 30, took a walk to the area of Saltz and Beck roads around 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 11), according to authorities.

He contacted family members for a ride, but nobody has been able to locate or contact him since that time, officials said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Brasad. He has long black hair and was last seen wearing a black coat and blue shirt, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

