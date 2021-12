WARREN, Mich. – The city of Warren has postponed its Christmas tree lighting ceremony until Sunday.

The ceremony has been postponed from Saturday night to 4:20 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12) out of an abundance of caution, city officials said.

Warren has a considerable number of power outages, and it’s currently unsafe to put up a platform for Santa, the children and other speakers, according to officials.

More people will be able to safely attend Sunday, Warren officials said.