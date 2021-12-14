Police search for 19-year-old person of interest in Lincoln Park murder

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Police are searching for a 19-year-old man in connection with a Lincoln Park murder case.

Officials said they were called around 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12) to the area of Richmond Avenue and Porter Street on a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officials found a 16-year-old Lincoln Park resident suffering from a gunshot wound, they said. That person was taken to a nearby hospital, but died from the injuries, according to authorities.

Lincoln Park detectives are searching for Austin Allen Hamrick, 19, as a person of interest in the case, they said.

Anyone who sees Hamrick or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln Park Police Department at 313-381-1800.

On December 12,2021 at approximately 5:20pm Lincoln Park Officers received a complaint of shots fired in the area of Richmond and Porter. Officers arrived and located a sixteen-year-old Lincoln Park resident with a gunshot wound. The child was transported to a local hospital but later expired from his injuries. Lincoln Park Detectives are currently looking for Austin Allen Hamrick w/m 4-13-2002. Mr. Hamrick is considered a person of interest. Anyone who comes in contact with or knows his location should call the Lincoln Park Police Department at (313) 381-1800.