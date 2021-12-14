45º

LIVE

Local News

Police search for 19-year-old person of interest in Lincoln Park murder

Austin Hamrick considered person of interest in 16-year-old’s death

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Lincoln Park, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Lincoln Park Crime, Shooting, Lincoln Park Shooting, Lincoln Park Police, Lincoln Park Police Department, Richmond Avenue, Porter Street
Austin Allen Hamrick (Lincoln Park Police Department)

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Police are searching for a 19-year-old man in connection with a Lincoln Park murder case.

Officials said they were called around 5:20 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12) to the area of Richmond Avenue and Porter Street on a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officials found a 16-year-old Lincoln Park resident suffering from a gunshot wound, they said. That person was taken to a nearby hospital, but died from the injuries, according to authorities.

Lincoln Park detectives are searching for Austin Allen Hamrick, 19, as a person of interest in the case, they said.

Anyone who sees Hamrick or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln Park Police Department at 313-381-1800.

On December 12,2021 at approximately 5:20pm Lincoln Park Officers received a complaint of shots fired in the area of Richmond and Porter.  Officers arrived and located a sixteen-year-old Lincoln Park resident with a gunshot wound.  The child was transported to a local hospital but later expired from his injuries.   Lincoln Park Detectives are currently looking for Austin Allen Hamrick w/m 4-13-2002.  Mr. Hamrick is considered a person of interest.  Anyone who comes in contact with or knows his location should call the Lincoln Park Police Department at (313) 381-1800.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email